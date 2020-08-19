1/1
George Schenk
1946 - 2020
George Schenk

Suring - George Thomas Schenk, age 73 of Suring, passed away of dementia on Monday, August 17, 2020 with his wife by his side. George was born on October 30, 1946 to the late George and Leona (Kriewaldt) Schenk. He graduated from Bear Creek High School with the class of 1964. After high school, George served in the U.S. Navy from 1964 to 1968. While in the Navy, George attended school for air conditioning, heating and cooling, and marketing and sales, getting his degrees in each. After getting out of the Navy, George went into partnership with his brother-in-law, Morris Whiting in Suring. George married Janice "Jan" Hanson on July 17, 1971. They had two children, Gretchen Schenk of Morgan and Ursula Schenk Stuchlik of Harmony Grove.

A private memorial service will be held for George. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.

George will be greatly missed by his family and friends.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
