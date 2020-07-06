Georgeann Stein-RobertsOconto Falls - Georgeann Stein-Roberts, 86, Oconto Falls, went to be with her Lord Sunday morning, July 5, 2020 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was born March 11, 1934, in Toledo, OH to George & Anna (Synder) Stein and graduated from Clay High School in Toledo with the class of 1952.Georgeann started her secretarial career with General Tire in Toledo and moved to Oconto Falls in 1974 where she worked for Chartier Insurance in Oconto. For many years, she worked as a paralegal secretary for Atty. Howard Eslien and Eslien Law Offices. She retired as the City Clerk for the Oconto Falls Municipality in 2004.Georgeann enjoyed music, dancing, bowling and golfing. She loved to travel and especially enjoyed spending a summer in Europe. Georgeann loved spending time with friends at the O.F. River Island Golf Course, eating out at Romy's Holiday Inn and The Lilac Plantation. Georgeann also enjoyed taking weekend trips up north with the girls (Pat, Joanne, Ginny, and Merle) to Pat Drews Cabin. After retiring, Georgeann moved to Naples, Florida where she thoroughly enjoyed the warm weather year-round and time spent with special friends Carol Brown & Shirley Premore.She is survived by her children: Paulette Roberts, Kriss (Mike) Krause, Russell (Vicki) Roberts, 7 grandchildren, Sheila (Shawn Murphy), Genna (Justen Foral), Rita (Andy Graef) Krause, Nichole Kanios, Bryce, Evan & Alex Roberts, 6 great-grandsons, Isaiah, Xavier & Memphis Murphy, Jack & Grant Foral and Maverick Graef; special nieces, Beryl Kay (Bill) Morlock, and Judy Stoycheff.She was preceded in death by her parents George & Anna Stein, one daughter, Collette "Dia" Baldwin, one brother Burton Crawford and one sister Ruth Crawford.Visitation will be held after 3pm Friday, July 10, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church in Oconto Falls until the time of services. Funeral services will be held 5:30pm Friday at the church with Pastor Gary Olson officiating. Cremation will follow with burial of the urn taking place at a later date alongside her daughter Dia, in St. John's Riverside Cemetery, Town of Oconto Falls.The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their loving care and a special thank you to all the girls & staff at The Cottages-Memory Care, Dr. Maltinski and Dr. Balmadrid for their kind and loving care shown to her during her stay there.In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to: Forget Me Not Fund, Inc. 445 Cardinal Lane Ste 102, Green Bay, WI 54313 Alzheimer's research.