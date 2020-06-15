Gerald "Jerry" A. Monnette
Green Bay - Gerald "Jerry" A. Monnette, 86, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 23; followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. We urge that all in attendance wear masks. The visitation will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The complete obituary will be published in Sunday's edition.
Green Bay - Gerald "Jerry" A. Monnette, 86, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 23; followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. We urge that all in attendance wear masks. The visitation will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The complete obituary will be published in Sunday's edition.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.