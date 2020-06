Gerald "Jerry" A. MonnetteGreen Bay - Gerald "Jerry" A. Monnette, 86, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020.Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 23; followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. We urge that all in attendance wear masks. The visitation will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com The complete obituary will be published in Sunday's edition.