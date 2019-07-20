Gerald Andrew Burkard



Green Bay - Gerald Andrew Burkard, 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 15, 2019. He was born December 13, 1925 in Green Bay to Norbert and Mary (Champeau) Burkard. Gerry graduated from East High School in 1943. He served in WWII starting in July of 1944. He had basic training in Florida, Maryland and Virginia. From there, he embarked to Italy, serving in Naples, Pisa and Allassio. He left Italy on the U.S.S. General Scott heading toward Japan. WWII ended so they turned the ship around and headed back to the states. They were the first ship to arrive and were a part of the parade and all the celebrations. In 1949, he married Grace Berg at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Green Bay. They just celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary on June 18.



Gerry was a jack of all trades and loved to work with his hands carving wood, building furniture and working with wood. He enjoyed camping in the early years when his children were young. In later years, he loved spending time at his cottage and pontooning on High Falls Flowage. Gerry also enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing cards. He loved the Green Bay Packers and had season tickets. Gerry was proud to say he attended the historic Ice Bowl.



He is survived by his dear wife, Grace; daughters, Kathy (Deane) Brabender of Prairie du Sac, WI, Jeanine (Tom) Stewart of Sturgeon Bay, WI, and Bonnie (Tom) Zelzer of Dyckesville, WI; grandchildren, Clayton Brabender, Kelsey Brabender, Stacy (Stewart) (Mat) Motquin, Curtis (Lisa) Stewart, and Christine (Zelzer) (Cory) Lentz; great-grandchildren, Landon, Matti, Mason, Breanna, Logan, Mackenzie, Parker, Lydia and Lyla; great-great-grandchildren; Briella and Kai; sisters, Laverne Neperud, Dorothy Bostedt and Donna Willette; and sisters-in-law, Lolly Burkard and Nancy Burkard.



Gerry was preceded in death by his parents, Norbert and Mary; sister, Mary Jean (Jim) Maricque; brothers, Arnold (Margaret) Burkard, Clarence Burkard, Raymond (Mary) Burkard and Phillip Burkard; brothers-in-law, Fritz Bostedt, Tom Willette and Don Neperud.



A visitation will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church, 1420 Division St, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am, with Father Dave Schmidt officiating. Entombment at Allouez Catholic Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy and photos may be shared with Gerry's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com. Gerry was proud of surviving cancer along with his sister and daughter. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established to help others battling cancer become survivors as well. Special thanks to Unity Hospice and the staff at Allouez Sunrise Village. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 20 to July 21, 2019