1/1
Gerald Bake
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald Bake

Oconto - Gerald Andrew Bake, 86, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Green Bay, due to complications from cancer. Gerald was born June 26, 1934 to Evelyn (Kasbaum) and Albert Bake and was a farmer and resident of the Town of Little River his whole life. Gerald served in the US Army from 1959 to 1960, 1960 to 1965 US Army Reserves and was honorably discharged. He worked the family homestead raising and milking a healthy herd and farming the crop land. Gerald always kept his tractors and machinery running well with his mechanical knowledge and spent many hours helping neighbors out with repairs too. He retired from milking cows at age 75 but continued to help out with field work whenever he had the opportunity. Gerald always had time for a good conversation when family, friends and neighbors stopped in. He looked forward to being outside on his lawn mower keeping the yard in shape all summer, keeping his bird feeders filled to enjoy watching the birds and especially feeding and keeping an eye on his special kitties every day. Survivors include three sisters, Carol Loberger of Oconto Falls, Donna (Lee) Volk of Oconto and Betty Podoski of Coleman; one uncle, Lee (Ann Marie) Kasbaum of Pensaukee; nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn and Albert; brother-in-law, Andrew Podoski; aunts, uncles and cousins.The family extends our sincere thanks and appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff of St. Mary's Hospital and Unity Hospice for the care that was given to Gerald. Services will be held at Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home, Oconto, WI on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 with visitation from 9:00 am to 11:00 am with service following at 11:00 am. Pastor Duncan Ross officiating. Burial will be in the Oconto Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Due to Covid-19 masks are required along with physical distancing.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 29 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Rhodes-Charapata Oconto - Oconto
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Service
11:00 AM
Rhodes-Charapata Oconto - Oconto
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rhodes-Charapata Oconto - Oconto
121 Chicago Street
Oconto, WI 54153
920-834-2133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rhodes-Charapata Oconto - Oconto

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved