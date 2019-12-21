|
Gerald "Jerry" Carter
Green Bay - Gerald "Jerry" Carter, 83, Green Bay, passed away at home with his family by his side on Friday, December 20, 2019. He was born in Green Bay on December 18, 1936 to Wesley and Nona (Reinhard) Carter.
Jerry graduated from Green Bay West High School in 1955. After school he spent two years in the U.S. Army, eventually ending up in Colorado. There Jerry met Sharon Stubbs in 1960. They married in November of 1961 and moved back to Green Bay to raise their family of four children. Jerry worked as a truck driver for Clairmont Trucking Co. and he later drove for ABF until his retirement. After he retired Jerry loved to spend his time collecting his treasures, working on cars, and mostly hanging out with his good buddies Doug and Bill. Jerry and Sharon spent many weekends up north camping with friends, and really loved to travel. They spent many winters in Arizona with his brother Donnie and his wife Linda.
Jerry is survived by his four children, Scott (Ann) Carter, Sandi (Pete) Wilcox, Tina (Brian Laine) Caelwarts, and Curt (Debra) Carter; 10 grandchildren, Wesley, Cassie, Shawna, Philip, Lindsey, Hailey, Angela, Tyler, Chase, Allison; 15 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Roger (Donna) Carter, Gail (Harley) Challe, Larry Carter, David (Teri) Carter; a sister-in-law, Linda Carter; and many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Sharon; his parents, Wesley and Nona; and his siblings Donnie, Kenny, and Sandra Carter.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Thursday December 26 from 3:30 - 6:00 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Entombment will take place at Fort Howard Memorial Park. To send online condolences please go to blaneyfuneralhome.com.
Jerry's family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of Unity Hospice, Woodside Nursing Home, St. Mary's Hospital, and Dr. Rai with Prevea for all their wonderful care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019