Gerald Christensen
Gerald Christensen

Mountain - Gerald W. Christensen Sr., age 79 of Mountain, known to many as "Snuff" or Monkey", passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring from 3 pm until the funeral service at 6 pm. Jerry will be interred beside his wife in Frostville Cemetery at a later date. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.

The family would like to thank the staff of St. Vincent Hospital's 9th floor and Unity Hospice for the care and compassion offered to Jerry during his time of need.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
