Gerald "Jerry" Ciha
Green Bay - Gerald "Jerry" Ciha, 43, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, surrounded by his wife and parents by his side as well as the love of his family and the prayers of his friends. Jerry had valiantly fought cancer for years and now rests with his Savior. He was born November 16, 1976, to Raymond and Gloriann (LeRoy) Ciha, in Luxemburg, WI. Jerry graduated from Luxemburg-Casco High School with the Class of 1995. It was his passion for car stereos that led him to the love of his life when mutual friends introduced Jerry to Katherine "Katie" Palka. The two were married June 15, 2002, at St. Bernard Catholic Church and the union was blessed with three children, Anthony, Alexander and Annalise. The family enjoyed camping, swimming and fishing together, especially in Michigan. Jerry's other hobbies included taking care of fish tanks, landscaping and spending time in his garden, watching sports, but especially football, and just spending time with family and friends. Jerry was very devoted to his family and would help anyone that needed it. He had been employed by Festival Foods. We would like to thank Festival Foods for standing by Jerry all of the years he battled with cancer. We would also like to say a special Thank You to the many doctors and nurses at Aurora Baycare, especially Dr. D. Patel, for their excellent care for Jerry and his family.
Jerry's legacy is his family. He is survived by his wife, Katie; his three children, Anthony, Alex and Annalise, all at home; his parents, Raymond and Gloriann Ciha; his brother, Brian (Mary) Ciha, their children, Michael (Lacey) and their children Sophia and Lily Ciha; Joe (Kristy) and their daughter Addie Ciha; Ricky (fiance Marissa) Ciha; his brother, Jay (Nickey) and their children Miranda, Madison and Mason Ciha. He is further survived by his mother-in-law Mary Palka, sister-in-law Christine Metzler and her children, Nicholas and Natalie.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Bernard A. and Loretta LeRoy and Anton and Helen Ciha. He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Kurt Metzler and aunts and uncles, Diane and Tom Jeanquart, Verna and Leland Cornette and Norbert Ciha.
Due to the COVID epidemic, private services will be held. Memorials to benefit the educational funds of his three children may be directed to Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. Green Bay, 54302. Please write ATT: Ciha Family in the bottom left corner of the envelope. Burial will be in St. Kilian Catholic Cemetery. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com
