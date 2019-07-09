|
Gerald Counard
- - Gerald Counard born October 7, 1941 passed away on July 8, 2019 after a courageous battle with bone marrow cancer. He was born to Lena & Clarence Counard. He is preceded in death by his parents and his son Todd Counard. He is survived by his 4 children: Madonna Gregorich, Rick Counard, Robin (Bill) Fraser, and Donald Counard. Also survived by his sister Jeannie (Gary) Hock, sister Patricia Counard, brother Donald (Mary) Counard. His grandchildren: Mitchell (Angie), Rachel (Michael), Daniel (Teresa), Amy (Zak), Brittany (Nathan), Samantha (Luke), Destinee, Donny Jr, Kamey, Kayla, Kasey, Wesley and many great grandchildren. Also his special long-time girlfriend Lillian (Lil) Weihbrecht. He enjoyed his family, the races, rollerblading, gambling, eating-especially ice cream and helping others, as he volunteered at Paul's Pantry for over 20 years. He touched so many lives, even the people at Associated Bank cared about and miss him. He is no longer in pain, resting in peace, gone but never forgotten.
The funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 14 at 1 p.m., at Malcore East FH, 701 N. Baird St, with visitation from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 9 to July 10, 2019