Gerald DeGroot
Green Bay - Gerald William DeGroot, 80, Green Bay, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019, at a local nursing home. He was born January 8, 1939, in Green Bay, son of the late Joseph and Marie DeGroot. Gerald was an auto mechanic and a jack of all trades. He was happy helping anyone with anything.
He enjoyed restoring antique cars and loved spending time with his family.
Gerald will be sadly missed by his all his loving family and friends.
Family and friends may visit Allouez Chapel Mausoleum, 2121 Riverside Drive, Green Bay, on Thursday, February 14, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Simply Cremation is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.simplycremationgb.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019