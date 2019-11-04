Services
Zimmer Westview Funeral & Crematory Care Center
W2132 Garton Road
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-565-2331
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Peter Claver Catholic Church
1439 S 12 St
Sheboygan, WI
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Town and Country
Gerald E. "Jerry" Wasielewski


1943 - 2019
Gerald E. "Jerry" Wasielewski Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" E. Wasielewski

Green Bay - Gerald "Jerry" E. Wasielewski, 76, formerly of Green Bay, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Clement J. Zablocki VAMC in Milwaukee. Jerry was born March 31, 1943, in Batavia, NY, to the late Edward S. and Eva V. (Smith) Wasielewski. He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1962 until 1965 and was stationed in Ramstein, Germany. On July 8, 1967, he married the former Carol Ryll at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Batavia. Jerry was employed at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, retiring after 29 years in 2009. After spending time in Arizona and Colorado, he returned to Wisconsin in 2019. Jerry enjoyed spending time with family, with his cat, Mia and at the casinos.

In addition to his wife, Carol, he is survived by three children, Michael (Michele) Wasielewski, Oconto Falls, Deborah (Niel) Larsen, Kiel, and Meredith (Joseph) Pionke, Pickett; eight grandchildren, Anthony Keyport, Kayla Larsen, Cassondra (Patrick) Leeport, Mikey Wasielewski, Marah Larsen, Craig Pionke, Chris Wasielewski and Alyssa Pionke; five great-grandchildren, Candra, Chaelyn, Bodhi, Sariah, and Helen.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and many beloved pets.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church (1439 S 12 St, Sheboygan) with Fr. Paul Fliss as celebrant.

Friends are welcome to join the family in a celebration of life for Jerry on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Town and Country from 2-5 p.m. to share stories and remember a life lived to the fullest.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
