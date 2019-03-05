|
Gerald F. Beyer
Crivitz - Gerald F. Beyer, 81, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. He was born on August 21, 1937 to the late Peter and Rose (Kaczmarowski) Beyer. Gerald worked for Green Bay and Western Railroad and Wisconsin Central Railroad from 1957 until his retirement in 1997. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing cards. Gerald loved being in the woods picking everything from blackberries to mushrooms. He was also a gifted woodworker. Family meant everything to Gerald, and he adored spending time with them especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Debra (Joe) LaFave, Crivitz; Kim Beyer, Crivitz; Randy Beyer, Crivitz; Tracy (Todd) Rogalski, Coleman; Jay (Wendy) Beyer, Denmark; grandchildren, Victoria, Johnathen, Amanda, Joshua, Alex, Allyssa, Jessi, Brett, Brandi and Kyle; great grandchildren, Carter, Lilliana, Adalynn, Ava; Skylar; Jackson and soon to be, Emma; sister, Beatrice Salentine; brothers and sisters-in-law, Peter (Barbara) Beyer; Donald (Kathy) Beyer; David (Linda) Beyer; brother-in-law, Earl Martin; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Rose Beyer; sister, Eleanor Martin; sister and brother-in-law, Bernadine (Edwin "Fuzzy) Decker; Donald Salentine; one brother, Richard Beyer.
Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Funeral service 4:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund will be established.
The family would like to thank the staff at Newcare in Crivitz especially to Jackie. Also a special thank you to Proko-Wall Funeral Home for their care and compassion. A heartfelt and special thank you to Gerald's granddaughter, Victoria Chapman for all the love and care you gave.
