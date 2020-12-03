1/
Gerald F. Parson
Gerald F. Parson

Green Bay - Gerald F. Parson, 92, went to be with his beloved wife Viola, on Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020.

Gerald is survived by his three children, Harvey (Jean), Jerrine (Bill), and Wendy (Steve). Gerald is further survived by his grandchildren, Kenneth and Danielle; great-grandchild, Urijah, many step-grandchildren and his sister, Karen Ann (Chuck) Arvelo.

Per Gerald's wishes there will be a private burial with family at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Klondike.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
