Gruetzmacher Funeral Home
116 South Krueger Street
Suring, WI 54174
920-842-2151
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
Hintz, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
Hintz, WI
1955 - 2019
Gerald Farley Obituary
Gerald Farley

Gillett - Gerald R. Farley, age 63 of Gillett, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church in Hintz from 10 am until the funeral service at 11 am with Pastor Michael Paholke officiating. Gerald will be interred in Christ Lutheran Cemetery with military honors. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019
