Gerald "Chub" Garsow
Seymour - This obituary tells the life of Gerald "Chub" Garsow, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. His journey began as a son to Frank and Dorothy Garsow on October 31, 1949 and ended on August 26, 2020.
After attending Seymour High School, Chub proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He returned from the Army and married his high school sweetheart, Susan DelMarcelle.
Chub had an unending desire and passion for helping others. In his early years, he was a member of the Seymour Fire Department. Along with his friend, Bob Coenen, he was instrumental in starting the Seymour Rescue Squad.
Chub was a true "car guy." He began his career in the automobile industry as an auto body technician while in high school. Chub was most proud of his career in the industry as a dealer service manager. While working as a service manager at Brennan Buick, he viewed his fellow employees and customers as family. Chub was highly active in the automobile industry. He was a member of Buick Motor Division Dealer Council. Chub was awarded the Buick Service Management Leadership award all five years of the program. His time at Brennan Buick led the dealership to be awarded the prestigious "Best in Class" award the entire 15 years of the program. Chub was also very proud of all of the young men and women he mentored as a participant of the Green Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Youth Apprenticeship Program.
Chub's favorite pastime was camping. Chub and Sue's home away from home was Pine Grove Campground where they have spent 40 years and created countless friendships with so many wonderful people whom they consider family. At Pine Grove, Chub will be remembered as the life of the party and the "mayor" of the campground. Aside from camping, Chub enjoyed hunting with his favorite dogs: Molly, Winnie and Pepper. He also spent his free time fishing and woodworking.
Chub was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Seymour, WI.
He is preceded in death by his father, Frank Garsow; mother, Dorothy Garsow-Boehm (VandeBruggen); his step-father Thomas Boehm; father-in-law, William DelMarcelle; mother-in-law, Rosemary DelMarcelle-DeWitt (Bouchard), and sister, Joanie Heagle.
Chub is survived by his loving wife, Susan; son, Steven (Terri) Garsow of Shiocton; daughter, Tricia (Greg) Tellock of Black Creek; and three beautiful grandchildren: Collin Garsow, Adalynn and Emma Tellock. Chub is survived by three sisters, a brother, Sue's sisters, and also by Keith Thomas, a young man who Chub mentored and became part of our family.
Chub was a family man. He was a cheerleader, listener, and hugger to his children. He will be remembered for saying, "A mistake was worth making as long as you learned from it" and "Two wrongs don't make a right". He reminded his family often how much he loved them by saying, "Have I told you lately that I love you?". Chub's grandchildren will always hold a special place in his heart. Collin was the first to make him a "papa". Countless hours were spent with Collin in the family room playing trains. Adalynn was Chub's "baby girl" and "best friend forever" and Emma was his "little peanut".
It is hard to forget Chub because he gave us so much to remember. Chub was a gentle, humble, loving man with strong arms for hugging. He loved to laugh and share his laughter amongst family and friends. Chub has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be dearly missed.
Friends may call at St. John Catholic Church, Seymour, on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 3 pm until the funeral mass at 6 pm with Deacon Rich Matuszak and Father Sengole Arockia Dass, O. Praem officiating. Military honors conducted by American Legion Post 106 will follow the funeral mass. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to Chub's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
In lieu of flowers, we ask you to take a moment to hug your child, grandchild, friend, loved one, walk in the woods for a moment, an hour or a day. Time waits for no one. Donations to the Seymour Food Pantry and Community 2000 are always welcome in memory of Chub.
A special thanks to Chub's buddies, Corky Dethardt and Rich Moeller for all their help in caring for Chub while at home. Also, a very special thank you to all of the Unity Hospice staff for making it possible for us to keep dad at home where he felt most comfortable. God sent us a team of the most compassionate angels to love and comfort him and his family during this difficult time.