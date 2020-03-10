|
|
Gerald "Jerry" Grunewald
De Pere - Gerald L Grunewald, age 83, of DePere WI passed away peacefully at his home on March 8, 2020. He was the son of the late Ernest and Laura Grunewald of Lake Mills WI. He married Jeanette "Sue" Hoerth of Hartford WI on September 28, 1963. Surviving are his wife Sue, 3 children; daughter Kristine Grunewald, son Mark (Janel) Grunewald, son Gregg (Amy) Grunewald, and 7 grandchildren; Clayton, Joshua, Zachary, Cullen, Lindsay, Caralyn, Jessica.
He was preceded in death by his sister Berdice (Tony) Schultz (Milwaukee WI) and brother Dean Grunewald (Sarasota FL). Gerald attended Spencerian Business College, Milwaukee, WI 1954 - 1958 and graduated with a BA degree. He was employed by General Motors Acceptance Corporation (GMAC) in 1960 in sales and finance until his retirement in 1998.
Gerald became a member of Oconomowoc Legion Band from 1952 - 1960 and during that time the Legion Band attended many national competitions. He also played at President Eisenhower's 2nd Inaugural parade. He volunteered his time with the Boy Scouts of America in 1977, where he led Troop 1131 sponsored by Ascension Lutheran Church. He received Order of the Arrow during his tenure. Jerry enjoyed traveling all across the US and documented these trips with his love for photography, but his passion was his family. He never missed a photo opportunity with his family!
Jerry and Sue and their family became members of Ascension Lutheran Church in 1976 where he and his wife sang in the Chancel Choir for 40 years and was still an active member of the church upon his death.
Visitation and Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Ascension Lutheran Church, 2911 Libal Street, Green Bay, WI. 54301. Visitation from 9:00am to 10:45am with the Funeral Service to follow at 11:00am, Rev. Luther and Rev. Lori Swenson officiating. Online condolences may be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
A memorial fund has been set up in Gerald Grunewald's name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020