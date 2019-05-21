|
|
Gerald H. "Gerry" Huempfner
De Pere - Gerald H. "Gerry" Huempfner, age 85 of De Pere, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
Family and friends may gather at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N. Webster Ave. De Pere on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm, with a prayer service at 7:30pm. Visitation will begin again 9:00am, Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish, 220 S. Michigan St., De Pere, until 9:45am with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00am, Fr. Richard Getchel officiating. A full obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition and at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 21, 2019