|
|
Gerald "Jerry" Henn
Seymour - Gerald "Jerry" C. Henn, 75, of Seymour passed away peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019 after a hard, courageous battle with cancer.
Jerry was born on November 23, 1943, the son of Carl and Helen (Pilarski) Henn. He was united in marriage to Janice Moehring-Gagnow on June 22, 1996.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Janice; children: Greg (Dawn) Henn, Lori (Aaron) Frazier; step-children: Kristin (Jason) Krahn, Kristal (Randall) Skenadore; grandchildren: Mackenzie Henn, Gabbie Henn, Caitlynn Morack, Connor Morack, Madison Page, Alexa Page, Marko Frazier, Alexa Frazier, Aryah Krahn, Eirhyan Krahn, Beckett Krahn, Baby Krahn, Conner Skenadore, Kallie Skenadore, Brayden Skenadore, Blake Skenadore; sisters: Shirley Adams, Marcia Trentlage; sisters and brothers-in-law: Lavonne (Steve) Mueller, Don (Linda) Moehring, Bill (Ginny) Moehring, Jerry Moehring, Dave Moehring and Scott Young, Kaye (Roger) Seifert; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law, Florian and Estelle Moehring; brother-in-law, Bob Moehring; and sister-in-law, Joanne Moehring.
Services for Jerry will be held Monday, July 1, 2019, from 3-6 pm at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Seymour with funeral service to follow, with Deacon Rich Matuszak officiating.
Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.muehlboettcher.com
Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 26, 2019