Gerald Holewinski
Pulaski - Pulaski, Wisconsin - God's gracious hand has taken this hard-working dairy farmer, Gerald A. Holewinski, 78, to his final home on Friday, October 30, 2020 with his wife Kathy by his side. His faith became sight and he knows his redeemer lives 1 John 5.
Gerald was born on February 2, 1942 in Pulaski, WI son of the late Adolph and Regina (Surma) Holewinski. He was a 1959 graduate of Pulaski High School in Pulaski, WI and worked on the family farm all his life.
Faithful to God in keeping his marriage promise on October 16, 1976, he married the love of his life Kathleen A. Kasper in Flintville, WI and they did literally everything together. Gerald lived and breathed farming. He loved tilling the land with his Case IH tractors, milking cows and bailing hay. The local news loved showing dad's corn fields towering way over his head for their "knee high by the fourth of July" coverage.
He taught his children to always do their best and to never give up. He played the concertina and loved his polka music and wearing his cowboy hat.
Gerald is survived by his wife of 44 years, Kathy; daughter, Tina (Holewinski) Griffin, Nashville; two sons, Matthew Holewinski, Hobart; Clint Holewinski, Seymour; eleven grandchildren: Jacob, Levi, Eden, Stella, Christian, Paul, Eleanor-Geri, two identical daughters (arriving November 19), Dylan and Clayton; son-in-law: Luke Griffin, Nashville, TN; daughter-in-law: Carri (Juras) Holewinski, Hobart, WI; daughter-in-law: Toni (Taylor) Holewinski, Seymour, WI; siblings sister Jayne (Holewinski) Krempleski and husband Paul, Green Bay, WI; and brother Ron Holewinski, Sedona, AZ and wife Roseanne, dear friends Frank and Tina Hoffman and other members of his extended family.
He was preceded in death by his brother Clarence and his parents Adolph and Regina.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, November 4th from 10am - 12noon at Highland Crest Baptist Church, 1830 South Military Ave. Green Bay, Wisconsin. Officiating at the service will be Pastor Chad Hertler.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.lyndahl.com
or cards may be sent to Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Ave. Green Bay, WI. 54304 to the attention of Kathy Holewinski and will be forwarded to her.
A special thank you is extended to the staff of Unity Hospice for all their hard work and our home church for all their prayers.
Gerald loved God, family, people, polka music and hamburgers. He always told the best jokes and had a great laugh. He will be greatly missed, but because he placed his faith in Jesus, we will see him again! Now you can finally rest…