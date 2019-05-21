|
|
Gerald "Gerry" Huempfner
De Pere - Gerald H. Huempfner, 85, of De Pere entered eternal life May 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Gerry was born January 19, 1934 in Green Bay to the late Hubert and Mayme Huempfner. He graduated from East Green Bay High School.
Gerry worked at Northern Paper Mills where he met his wife Sally A. Gavin. They married May 7, 1955. Gerry also worked at MSI in Appleton WI. He retired from Fort Howard Corporation at the age of 55 as director of Engineering. He traveled all over the world for Fort Howard.
Gerry served in the National Guard during the Korean War. Gerry enjoyed going up north to his cottage with Sally and his family. He loved the outdoors, fishing, and hunting.
He volunteered his time and engineering skills to many projects. He was instrumental in building the football stands at De Pere High School. He supervised the building of the Father Dolski building at St. Francis De Pere and remodeling the church. He delivered Meals on Wheels for many years with Sally. Distributed communion at St. Francis for many years. Gerry loved watching sports especially the Packers, Brewers, Bucks and Badgers.
Gerry is survived by his seven children, Trudy (Joe) Ferrier, Jean (Doug) Meidl, Mary (Peter) Schiebel, Paul (Teri) Huempfner, Joe (Penny) Huempfner, Mark Huempfner, Brian (Dayna) Huempfner; 11 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandsons.
Gerry was preceded in death by his wife, Sally; his parents; his siblings, Laverne, Francis and Leola; and many In-laws.
Family and friends may gather at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N. Webster Ave. De Pere on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm, with a prayer service at 7:30pm. Visitation will begin again 9:00am, Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish 220 S Michigan St., De Pere, until 9:45am with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00am, Fr. Richard Getchel officiating. Online condolences and a full obituary can be found at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Unity Hospice.
Many thanks to the care he received at Angels Touch, Drs, and Nurses at St. Vincent hospital and Unity Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 21 to May 22, 2019