Services
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
7:30 PM
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish
220 S. Michigan St.
De Pere, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Huempfner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald "Gerry" Huempfner


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gerald "Gerry" Huempfner Obituary
Gerald "Gerry" Huempfner

De Pere - Gerald H. Huempfner, 85, of De Pere entered eternal life May 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Gerry was born January 19, 1934 in Green Bay to the late Hubert and Mayme Huempfner. He graduated from East Green Bay High School.

Gerry worked at Northern Paper Mills where he met his wife Sally A. Gavin. They married May 7, 1955. Gerry also worked at MSI in Appleton WI. He retired from Fort Howard Corporation at the age of 55 as director of Engineering. He traveled all over the world for Fort Howard.

Gerry served in the National Guard during the Korean War. Gerry enjoyed going up north to his cottage with Sally and his family. He loved the outdoors, fishing, and hunting.

He volunteered his time and engineering skills to many projects. He was instrumental in building the football stands at De Pere High School. He supervised the building of the Father Dolski building at St. Francis De Pere and remodeling the church. He delivered Meals on Wheels for many years with Sally. Distributed communion at St. Francis for many years. Gerry loved watching sports especially the Packers, Brewers, Bucks and Badgers.

Gerry is survived by his seven children, Trudy (Joe) Ferrier, Jean (Doug) Meidl, Mary (Peter) Schiebel, Paul (Teri) Huempfner, Joe (Penny) Huempfner, Mark Huempfner, Brian (Dayna) Huempfner; 11 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandsons.

Gerry was preceded in death by his wife, Sally; his parents; his siblings, Laverne, Francis and Leola; and many In-laws.

Family and friends may gather at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N. Webster Ave. De Pere on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm, with a prayer service at 7:30pm. Visitation will begin again 9:00am, Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish 220 S Michigan St., De Pere, until 9:45am with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00am, Fr. Richard Getchel officiating. Online condolences and a full obituary can be found at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Unity Hospice.

Many thanks to the care he received at Angels Touch, Drs, and Nurses at St. Vincent hospital and Unity Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 21 to May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now