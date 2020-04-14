|
|
Gerald J. "Jerry" Kryshak
Allouez - Gerald J. "Jerry" Kryshak, 87 of Allouez WI, died April 13, 2020 of cancer at Unity Hospice of Ledgeview.
He was born February 6th, 1933 in Wausau, WI, the son of Roman and Renee (Pliska) Kryshak. A graduate of Wausau HS Class of 1951, he chose to join the Navy as an aircraft mechanic serving aboard the USS Intrepid. In Milwaukee on November 10, 1956, he was united in marriage to his wonderful wife of 63 years, Bettie. Upon starting a family, he answered an ad for a service technician to repair blueprint machines for GAF Corporation (Ozalid); thus began a meteoric rise that saw him go from repair to sales to General Sales Manager for the Reprographics division of GAF in New York, New York in just 15 years. When informed that GAF was spinning off the Ozalid division as a stand-alone company, he chose to return to his roots in WI, arriving in Green Bay for the second time to successfully found Fox River Valley Reprographics (FRV INC) in 1978.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Bettie, their children Vicki Borley (Ken) and Kevin (Wendy), his grandson Christopher (Jaci) Valenta; granddaughter Jacci Valenta; and great-grandsons Rocco and Karmichael.
He was preceded in death by his son Gregory, Parents Roman and Renee, Stepfather Leonard Benaszeski, Brother Roman Kryshak Jr (Bill), parents-in-law: Emil and Julia Kaukl and sister in law Evelyn Kaukl.
In addition to being a natural born joke teller, Jerry had a passion for golf and travel, maintaining a winter home first in Ocala FL, then in Surprise AZ so that he could play golf year round. It took over 40 years, but he did get his hole in one! He was blessed to play right up to last fall. Jerry was a Packer season ticket holder for over 35 years and was proud to have attended the Ice Bowl and even has the ticket stub to prove it!
Jerry and Bettie took many trips and cruises, eventually visiting 46 states and 4 continents in all.
He was a member of Resurrection Catholic Parish for 42 years.
Due to current federal and state recommendations regarding COVID19 safety, there will be a private funeral with interment at Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
Our family would like to thank the caregivers at the Unity Hospice Meng Residence, especially Brenda and Bob for their tremendous care and concern.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2020