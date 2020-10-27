Gerald J. Renier
Green Bay - Gerald J. Renier, age 76, a life-long resident of Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, October 26, 2020 at Aurora BayCare Hospital, after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer, with his loving family at his side. He was born February 26, 19944 in Green Bay, son of the late Louis and Evelyn (Busse) Renier and was a graduate of Green Bay East High School, Class of 1962.
Gerald married Mary Beth Thompson, May 9, 1975 and they shared 43 wonderful years of marriage and were blessed with 2 children. Throughout the years, Gerald worked at many different jobs, including owning his own business, Jerry's Rod & Reel Repair, from which he retired. His favorite job was parking cars at Stadium View for his dear friend, Jerry Watson.
Gerald was an legendary outdoorsman and was passionate about sharing his knowledge about hunting and fishing to anyone that showed interest. He has a kind and generous nature and loved to meet and help people. Gerald was a talented baker and enjoyed baking cookies and other pastries for his wife and her coworkers at the Oneida Casino. He was a proud family man and loved attending his grandkids' sporting events.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Mary Beth; his children, Andrew Renier and Teri (Jason) Zinda; 4 grandchildren: Dustin and Hunter Zinda, Eli Renier and Kassie Steffens; sister-in-law, Cindy (Srba) Brasovan, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his beloved pets, Mocha and Poncho.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws, George and Eileen Thompson, a brother, Donald Renier and sister, Gloria Renier.
Gerald's family held private services, due to Covid, and will announce a celebration of Gerald's life at a later date. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
Special thanks to Dr. Pan, Dr. Mortara and the entire BellinCancer Team, Aurora ER Staff, Dr. Rose, Dr. Aurora, 911 Operators and First Responders in Green Bay. Thank you also to the incredible friends and neighbors for their support, care and compassion.