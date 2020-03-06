Services
Gerald J. "Jerry" Smits

Gerald J. "Jerry" Smits
Gerald "Jerry" J. Smits

De Pere - Gerald (Jerry) John Smits, 85, DePere, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Family and friends may call on Saturday March 14, 2020 at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N. Webster Ave., De Pere from 9:00 to 10:45AM. Memorial service to follow at 11:00AM with the Rev. James Ahlquist officiating. Interment at the Allouez Cemetery.

Online Condolences: www.cotterfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 11, 2020
