|
|
Gerald J. "Gerry" Vander Loop
Green Bay - Gerald J. "Gerry" Vander Loop, 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019. He was born on January 25,1937, in Green Bay to Martin and Helen (Adams) Vander Loop.
Gerry graduated from Pulaski High School, Class of 1955. He served with the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958 where he achieved the rank of Sergeant. After returning from military duty he worked at Leicht Transport and Storage. On May 22, 1965, he married Barbara Bardouche in Green Bay. He then accepted a position at Green Bay Water Utility, working there until he retired in 1996.
Gerry and Barb enjoyed bowling on a couple's league, going to dances, traveling the world and being members of St. Agnes Parish for 54 years. He was an avid bowler and was in league play for over 40 years. Gerry was a member of the Beagle Club, a blood donor and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He greatly loved the outdoors, always finding pleasure by being at their cottage on the Oconto River or walking his woods. Gerry had a passion for gardening and generously shared the fruits of his labor with family and neighborhood friends. He had a fondness for animals and would often carry a treat in his pocket for his canine friends. Gerry was a beloved husband, father, family member and friend - his presence in our life will be sorely missed!
Gerry is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Barb Vander Loop; his son, Steve (Beth) Vander Loop; his brothers Ron (Marie) Vander Loop and Chuck (Patti) Vander Loop and his sister, Joan Lawniczak, along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Vander Loop; and brother-in-law, Bob Lawniczak.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 3, followed by a Parish Wake Service at 6 p.m. Friends may also call at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 Ninth St. from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday with Rev. Patrick C. Beno officiating. Entombment will be in the Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
A memorial fund has been established in Gerry's name to benefit Produce Good Fruit - his brother Chuck founded this cause to help those in need in Haiti.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2019