Gerald "Jerry" Janousky
Town of Brazeau - Gerald "Jerry" Janousky, 85, Town of Brazeau, died peacefully surrounded by family Sunday afternoon January 26, 2020 after a brief illness. He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, June (Trever) Janousky, son Gary and his wife Dawn (Valenta) Janousky, and a close niece Janet (Richard) Greason.
Jerry was born December 2, 1934, the youngest of four, to Fred "Pat" and Minnie (Kloss) Janovsky. He was raised on the family dairy farm and graduated 8th grade from Messenger Creek School. Jerry farmed alongside his parents until he married his wife June on June 7, 1958. They purchased the farm from his parents and continued to operate the Wisconsin registered century old farm with their son and his wife until retirement in 2002.
Jerry loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family. But his true passion was music. He began playing accordion at the age of 16. He then started his own band, Jerry's Polka Band and entertained thousands of people for 50 years playing for weddings, parties and parades. He received the Kelly Lake Sportsman's Club Lifetime Membership for donating years of live music and entertainment for the club's annual ice fishing derby. Jerry and his spirited music will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Jerry is further survived by brothers-in-law, Bob (Dorothy) Trevor, Melvin Trever, Joe (Sandy) Trever and sisters-in-law, Pat Trever and Lillian Krueger as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Helen (Harold) Neuzil, Clara Janovsky and Eddy (Verna) Janousky, father and mother-in-law, Ray (Ardis) Trever, Sr., brothers and sisters-in-law, Gilbert (Gail) Trever, Ray Trevor, Jr., Dorothy (Avery) Thompson and Lois Trever.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Meadowbrook Post Care, St. Clare Emergency and Hospital staff and Chaplain Steve for their wonderful care until the end.
The family will greet relatives and friends Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home, 235 E. Main St., Coleman from 9 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12 PM with Pastor Mark Kostreva officiating. Jerry will be laid to his final rest at the Town of Brazeau Cemetery overlooking the very land he walked his entire life. Serving as pallbearers are: Todd Cyr, Greg Rakowski, Mark Rost, Michael Rupiper, Scott Thomson, and Harlan Thompson. Please visit RhodesCharapata.com to express online condolences.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020