Gerald "Jerry" John Smits
De Pere - Gerald (Jerry) John Smits, 85, DePere, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Jerry was born on January 3, 1935 to the late Harold and Mabel (Gauthier) Smits. He lived in this area all of his life. Jerry was a kind, fun loving, all conference athlete, lettering in three sports (baseball, football, basketball). After graduating from DePere High School, Jerry went on to become an accomplished brick and stone Mason with Bricklayers Union #3. His artisan workmanship can be found throughout the state. He was a member of the Green Bay Elk Lodge #259. Jerry devoted his life to caring for his family and friends. When he wasn't attending numerous recitals, sporting events, birthdays, graduations and weddings of his children and their families, he could be found helping neighbors and friends or enjoying himself at his "deer shack" in Silver Cliff. His friends describe him as "one of the nicest guys whose smile, laugh and his hugs…they would melt all your cares away."
In 1954, Jerry married his high school sweetheart, Clara Mae Saubert. They were blessed with six children, Cyndee (Jim) Ahlquist, EauClaire; Gerald J Smits, Jr; Cathie (Michael) Rugen, Flossmoor,IL; Christie (Rick) Thiesfeldt, DePere; Glenn (Cathi) Smits, New Richmond; Gregg (Sandy) Smits, Hudson; 19 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Clara Mae preceded him in death in 1989. His son, Gerald Jr preceded him in 1991.
On May 18, 1991 he married Jill (VanRite) Smits and Jerry became a wonderful father to her three children, Jesse (Tina Stiegler) Van Rite, Green Bay; Wendy (Danny) Stone, New London; Jason (Heidi) Van Rite, Green Bay; and grandfather to 9 and great-grandfather to 2.
He is also survived by sisters Mary Powers; Linda Heuvelmans; brothers Jim (Mary Helen) Smits: Roy (Dawn) Smits; Tom(Judy) Smits; sisters-in-law Elizabeth Smits, Geri (Jeep) Saubert, Patricia Haevers; Shelly (Neil) Sprague, brothers-in-law Milian (Cerice) Mitchell, David (Ann) Mitchell, Gerry Mitchell, Charles Mitchell as well as numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by sister Veramae Peters; brothers-in-law Robert Peters and Jim Powers, John Saubert, Bill Gerbers, Arnie Haevers; sisters-in-law Mary Lou Smits, Jackie Saubert, Bev Gerbers; parents-in-law Maude (Mallow) and John F. Saubert; Elroy Mitchell and Marie Sprague; nephews Mark Peters and Mark Klein.
Family and friends may call on Saturday March 14, 2020 at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N. Webster Ave., De Pere from 9:00 to 10:45AM. Memorial service to follow at 11:00AM with the Rev. James Ahlquist officiating. Interment at the Allouez Cemetery.
Online Condolences: www.cotterfuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank Cotter Funeral Home, Unity Hospice, Rennes Care Center, doctors, nurses and staff at St. Mary's Hospital and the numerous friends and family for all their care and concern.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020