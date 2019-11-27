|
|
Gerald "Jerry" Kempka
Town of Brazeau - Gerald "Jerry" W. Kempka, 78, of the Town of Brazeau, passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family at his side on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. He was born to the late William and Laura (Borkowski) Kempka May 13, 1941 in Milwaukee. He served in the Fire and Rescue Departments for the Town of Brazeau for 40 years. He also served on the Town of Brazeau Board for over 30 years. Gerald served as Sexton for the Town of Brazeau Cemetery for many years as well. He enjoyed woodworking, carpentry, hunting and especially fishing.
Surviving are his wife Sylvia, six step-children, Penny (Don) Rogge, Tim (Mary Beth) Forner, Laurie (special friend Terry) Forner, Mike (Leah) Forner, Wes Bucksa and Carol (Don) Mieritz; fourteen grandchildren, Brittany (Richard), Daniel (Kendra), Austin (Ashley), Haley, Hope, Dylan (Melanie), Blake, Karlee, Faith, Brooklyn, Payton, Ginger, Robin, Darren (Karen) and Debbie, one great-granddaughter Marlee; two brothers, Richard (Sue) Kempka, Ron (Rose) Kempka, one sister, Patricia (John) Jacob and many other relatives and friends. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife Beverly.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Safe Haven Community Church, Pound on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 10 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 1 PM with Pastor Mark Kostreva and Pastor Brian Wold officiating. Jerry will be placed to rest at the Town of Brazeau Cemetery. Please visit RhodesCharapata.com to express online condolences.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019