Gerald L. Metoxen
Oneida - Born to eternal life October 22, 2020 at the age of 91 years. His parents were Nancy (Powless) & Lambert Metoxen. He never graduated high school but joined the US Army & served from 1951-1953 during the Korean War era. He was his Commanding Officers personal driver which required being top notch in uniform appearance, communication & dignity.
Beloved husband of Alberta (House) Metoxen. Loving father of Keith Metoxen (friend Anita), and Denise Rivera (Elmin). Also survived by brothers Russell Metoxen & Ronald Metoxen (wife Yvone), 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Gerald married Alberta R. House in 1955 & was looking forward to celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on 11/5/2020. His hobbies were collecting antiques, watching the Packer games & collecting Green Bay Packer books. He loved to go for a drive, working outdoors on his lawn & tinkering around in the basement/garage.
Preceded in death by his parents, daughter Carolyn, son Anthony (Tony), sisters Audrey, Lois, Karen, and brother Roy.
Special thanks to Dr. Flood, Lynn Cornelius, Oneida Health Clinic, Oneida Elderly Program, Unity Hospice, Father Patience, and to our son Keith for always being there for us, daughter Denise for assisting in these last weeks & special family friend Wendy Robinson & to all our family & friends for all the help & keeping us in your prayers.
Due to COVID 19, private services were held with immediate family.
to leave an online condolence.