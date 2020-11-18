1/1
Gerald Lee Nichols
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald Lee Nichols

Ashwaubenon - Gerald Lee Nichols, 83, departed this planet on Friday, November 13th from his favorite place, his cabin on Lake George near Rhinelander. Gerry was born in Sparta, Wisconsin to Edward and Maurine (Reed) Nichols. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served in the Korean War. He followed his military service by graduating from UW-LaCrosse with a degree in biology. Although he pursued coursework for his master's in urban planning, he spent his career serving the state of Wisconsin through the Department of Corrections. He further served his community as a trustee for the Village of Ashwaubenon for twelve years and for the board of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) for eleven years.

Gerry was proud of the family he created with Carol, his wife of 53 years. They raised their daughters in Ashwaubenon, where they have lived for over 40 years, with much of their summers spent up north on Lake George. There, he taught them how to trap crayfish, spot a Hodag, and shoot a pellet gun. Gerry was most content when in nature - be it hunting with his oldest friends, fishing, or trap shooting. He also enjoyed just sitting and listening to the world around him. He was always ready to share a story, or five, over a drink (in his younger years, beer, and later years coffee), and he never could find his damn jack-knife.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; his daughters, Erin (Kevin) Nichols Matkaiti and Meegan (Michael) Kaster; his grandchildren, Sullivan and Finnegan Kaster and Evelyn and Pierce Matkaiti; his brother, Thomas Nichols; his sister-in-law Bonnie (Harold) Peterson; his brothers-in-law Herman Ripp, Bill Harrie, and David (Jana) Ripp; along with several cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Maurine Nichols; his half brother, Sam Nichols; his mother and father-in-law, Ella and Herman Ripp; niece, Jennifer Ripp; and sisters-in-law, Beverly Nichols, Carol Lee Ripp, and Rita Harrie.

The family will greet relatives and friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Tuesday December 1, 2020 at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Ave.

Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with the family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Lyndahl Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lyndahl Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved