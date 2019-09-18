|
Gerald "Jerry" Leiterman
Glenmore - Gerald "Jerry" J. Leiterman, age 74 of Glenmore, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at home, surrounded by his family. Jerry was born on April 15, 1945 to the late Ceil (Hoffman) and Leonard Leiterman Sr. in Glenmore. He was a lifelong resident of Glenmore, and on August 28, 1998, he married Diane Murray at St. Mary Catholic Church of Glenmore Stark, and was a lifetime member of that church. Jerry was a Denmark High School graduate with the class of 1963, right out of high school, he worked for Nesvacil Builders of Denmark. When his father became ill and passed away, Jerry took over the dairy farm at 19 years old. He farmed until 1996 when he had intestinal bypass surgery and retired from dairy farming. Jerry really enjoyed the Holy Cross Pilgrimage to the Shrine stopping on his farm for lunch and fellowship the second weekend in September. He loved playing softball, AAA with some awesome friends and players, and loved to listen to the Milwaukee Braves and Brewers on the radio. In his later years, he enjoyed his beef cattle that became like family members to him. Jerry and his family were great supporters of a Heart Walk held every year. This year, Jerry is hosting the walkers with a meal on the farm.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Diane, sisters in law, JoAnne Leiterman, of Denmark and Christine Leiterman of Bellevue, also survived by two special Godchildren, Kay Nelson and Jeff Leiterman.
Preceding him in death are his parents, brothers; Leonard Leiterman Jr. and Ron Leiterman Sr., nephews, John Leiterman and Doug Leiterman.
Family and friends may gather at St. Mary Catholic Church, 5840 Big Apple Road, De Pere (Glenmore) on Friday, September 20, 2019 beginning at 9:00am until 10:45am, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Burial will follow Mass in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019