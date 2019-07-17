|
|
Gerald "Jerry" Linzmeier
De Pere - Gerald 'Jerry' R. Linzmeier, 65, of De Pere passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Son to Elizabeth 'Betty' (Verhaagh) Linzmeier and the late Robert Linzmeier, he married Sharon (Verheyen) Linzmeier on May 25, 1974. Jerry worked at the US Paper Mill for over 20 years having just retired last July.
Jerry's smile could light up any room. He was an avid hunter, fisher, and all around out doorsman. He enjoyed playing pool, bowling, riding his motorcycle, golfing, keeping busy on the farm, working on vehicles, and being the apple of his grandchildren's eyes. He was always there to lend a hand when you needed it and had a laugh that will always be remembered.
He is survived by his mother, Betty, his daughter Tina Van Remortel, son Craig (Molly) Linzmeier, and Brian (Brittany Jackson) Linzmeier. His three grandchildren, Brinlee, Brayden and Declan will always hold the beloved memories of Grandpa (Wrestle) Jerry close to their hearts. He is also survived by his seven siblings: Ron (Sherry) Linzmeier, Julie (Bruce) Wrotny, Terri (Norb) Scray, Tom (Ellen) Linzmeier, Susie (Ken) Leanna, Paul (Linda) Linzmeier, and Carol Geurts as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Robert Linzmeier, and four siblings Marianne, Butch, Steve and Sandy.
Visitation will be on Sunday July 21st, 2019 from 12-4 pm at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. 10th Street De Pere, WI 54115, with a celebration of life gathering to follow. The family requests, in Lieu of flowers and plants, a memorial fund will be established. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 17 to July 18, 2019