Gerald T. "Jerry" Munro, 84, of Marinette, WI passed away surrounded by his family at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay on Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was born May 7, 1935 in Marinette to Frank and Irene Munro. He attended Marinette public schools leaving in 1951 for four years of service in the U.S. Navy. Jerry met Sharon Sequin whom he married in 1959, recently celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
After military service he returned to high school and graduated with Sharon in 1958. Jerry lived in Marinette his entire life other than the four years spent in the Navy. He began work with the Goodyear Store in Marinette as service manager and worked his way up to store manager. He also worked at Scott Paper and Menominee Paper. Later he was hired as store manager for Thyberg's Jewelers and when the store was planning to close, he and Sharon bought the business, operating it as Munro's Jewelers until their retirement in 2002. They spent many happy retirement years dividing their time between residences in Marinette and Madeira Beach, Fla.
Jerry was a member of the Marinette Elks Lodge, Knights of Columbus, Holy Spirit Catholic Church of Menominee, had served as a Cub Scout leader and was a life member of American Legion Post 39 in Marinette. He also had volunteered as a driver for the VA both for the Iron Mountain medical center and in Florida. He kept in touch with the U.S.S. Midway in San Diego where he visited the museum five years ago. His love was traveling to Europe and the enjoyment of many cruises. He had just returned from a river cruise shortly before becoming ill.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Sharon; four children, Tammy (Steve) Farley of Green Bay, Tim (Angela) Munro of Germany and Kim (Terry) Barcewski of Menominee; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and another on the way.
Friends may call at Hansen-Onion-Martell funeral home in Marinette on Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 4 until 7 p.m. A Legion service will be held at 6:45 p.m. Thursday followed by a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. with Deacon Steve Gretzinger presiding. A Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of the soul of Gerald Munro will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 18th at Holy Spirit Church in Menominee with Father Abraham Mupparathara presiding. Entombment will be in Forest Home Mausoleum in Marinette.
Jerry's family extends a special thank you to the awesome medical staffs at Bay Area Medical Center and Bellin Hospital.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019