|
|
Gerald P. "Jerry" Hoslet
Green Bay - Gerald P. "Jerry" Hoslet, age 80, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at his home, with his loving wife at his side after a 4 year courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Green Bay, April 11, 1939 to the late Amos and Lorraine (Nelson) Hoslet.
Jerry was a graduate of Preble High School and he served his country as a member of the US Marine Corps from 1957 to 1960. While living in Los Angeles, CA he was married to Kathy Dabbs and had 2 sons. In 1968 he opened his first beauty salon in CA. Jerry moved back to Green Bay in 1992 and opened 1000 Gray A Salon and met the love of his life, Margie Gleffe. They were married July 10, 1999 and shared many happy years together.
Jerry was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Green Bay Lodge 801 and Windjammer Sailing Club. Some of Jerry's favorite activities were sailing on White Potato Lake with Paul or on the Bay with Tommy, riding his scooter cruising the back roads with Larry or Ray. Jerry found great peace while fishing on High Falls with Larry. He also enjoyed restoring furniture.
Jerry will be fondly remembered for his stories and the jokes he shared.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Margie; 2 sons, Jeff (Jami) Hoslet, Saugus, CA and Greg (Fiona) Hoslet, Canyon Country, CA; 2 step-sons, Murray and Marty Gleffe; grandchildren: Nick, Heidi, Hannah, Nataly, Melody, Harmony, Brenna Griffin and great-granddaughter, Madison Griffin; a brother, Thomas (Judie) Hoslet; a sister, Charlotte (Bob) Meulemens, Madison, WI. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews and the mother of his children, Kathy Dabbs, Carlsbad, CA.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Amos and Lorraine Hoslet, a sister, Karen Van Handel and a grandson, Phillip Griffin.
Visitation will be held at Annunciation Parish (401 Gray St., Green Bay, WI), Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 9 to 11 AM. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11AM. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Jerry's name.
The family would like to thank HSHS St. Vincent Hospital Regional Cancer Center for their exceptional care, especially Dr. Matthew Ryan, Dr. Michael Guiou, Lynne Steeno, Nicole Spaeth, Stephanie Lazzari Nelson, Debby, Tammy and Unity Hospice, especially Cindy, Jenna, Kang, Dr. Koch and Chaplains Bob and Larry.
We also acknowledge with grateful hearts the friends whose many visits and calls helped Jerry weather the last few months with grace and humor: Tom & Susie Cieslewicz, Larry & Sandi Lampe, Ray Sylvester, Darrell & Judy Vincent, Roger Kuske, Dave & Jeanne Schierl, Mike & Rita Porter, Robi Madlem, Chris Kust, Becky Van Dreel and Kathy Peters. A special thank you to Jerry's wonderful brother, Tom Hoslet, whose care for him and love was never ending and always comforting.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020