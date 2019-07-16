|
Gerald "Jerry" Sargent
Green Bay - Gerald R. Sargent, age 84, passed away July 15, 2019 at Green Bay Health Services. He was born March 2, 1935 in Sturgeon Bay, WI to the late Raphael and Lucy (Reichard) Sargent.
He graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School in 1953 and served in the US Army during the Korean War from 1954 to 1955. On June 29, 1957 he married Judith M. Falck at Zion Lutheran Church in Morrison. They were members of St. Paul Lutheran Church for over 50 years.
Gerald spent his career as a master floor mechanic. He worked for the Green Bay Public Schools in their Buildings & Grounds Department, and in retirement, used his knowledge and talent to remodel and maintain St. Paul Lutheran Church, School and parsonages.
He enjoyed spending time with the family and friends up north and at the cabin. He spent many years as a member of the Honor Guard for VFW Post 2113.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Debbie (Ed) Nackers, Dennis (Tami), Dan (Lisa) and Joe (Ann Marie); grandchildren, Cody (Michelle) Sargent, Tara (Zach) Molid, Noah (Emily Dalebroux) Sargent, Leah (Jake Vande Berg) Sargent, Joshua and Nathan Sargent. He is further survived by his great-grandchildren, Allie and Aaron Sargent, as well as his siblings-in-law, Barb Sargent, Edward (Sue) Falck, Paul (Ginny) Falck and Jim (Linda) Falck.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raphael and Lucy; brother, Jim Sargent; and other members of his extended family.
Family and friends may visit at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 514 Clay Street, Green Bay, beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Nathan Nass officiating. Full Military Honors will follow the service. Burial will take place at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Morrison.
The family would like to extend thanks to Unity Hospice and Green Bay Health Services for their compassionate care over the last few weeks. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the Sargent family. To extend online condolences, please visit www.ryanfh.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 16 to July 17, 2019