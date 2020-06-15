Gerald Simonar
Gerald Simonar

Luxemburg - Gerald R. Simonar, 87, Luxemburg, died Monday, April 13, 2020 in a local hospital. He was born in Luxemburg on September 30, 1932 to John "Jack" and Irene (Martin) Simonar. He attended St. Mary Catholic School serving as an altar boy for Father Huhn. Jerry helped his father and brothers at the Simonar Gas Station until Uncle Sam called him into service Dec. 2, 1952. He was sent to Korea June 1953, served as head of the motor pool unit and arrived home Nov of 1954. Jerry served in the U.S. Army Reserves until 1962. On May 17, 1958 he married Carol Sconzert at St. Hubert Church, Sugarbush. He served in the Ralph Kline American Legion, Post 262 as commander in the 1970's and as Sgt at arms 1990-2017 and a member of the Legion Firing Squad. He also was a member of the VFW Post 3392. Jerry served the Sportsman Club and the Luxemburg Chamber of Commerce as president, Jerry and Carol received the Community Service award in 1978 and Jerry received the Chamber of Commerce man of the year award in December of 2018. He was a member of the Planning Commission for the Village of Luxemburg. The Sportsman Club gave him an award for wildlife habitat development. There was a dog named "Bear" who waited for Sundays when he could go to the farm with Jerry. When the annual Fair parade came along he helped direct traffic on his scooter. September 11, 2014, Jerry went on the Glory Honor Flight to Washington DC. He was to go on the Honor Flight to Korea in May, but the trip was cancelled. His hobbies included trap shooting, sporting clays, hunting, photography, making Maple syrup with brother Richard, checking on the woods were there always was a tree to cut down or a mushroom or blackberry to pick and spending time with his family and seven grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Carol and six children: Katherine "Kay" (Dale) Detampel; Jon (Kathy) Simonar; Lee (friend Audrey) Simonar; Gary (Kim) Simonar; Amy (friend Kriss) Simonar; Dale (Danee') Simonar. Grandchildren: Matt, Brad, Cassie (James) Enea, Dylan, Kody, Brooklyn and Garrett. Brothers in law and sisters in law: Harry Lemens, Mark (Darlene) Sconzert, Jeanette Sconzert, Judy Simonar and Rosalyn Simonar.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Norbert, Richard, Leroy (Pat) Simonar; brother in law, Kenneth Sconzert; sister in law, Berdina Lemens.

Friends may call 4:30 to 7:00 pm at St. Mary Church, Luxemburg on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Closing combined parish prayer service with Deacon Bob Miller and the American Legion/VFW service 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue between 9:45 and 10:45 am on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at St. Mary Church, Luxemburg. Funeral 11:00 am Thursday at the church with Rev. Daniel Schuster officiating and Rev. Milton Suess concelebrating. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Luxemburg with full military rites honored by the American Legion Ralph Kline Post 262 of Luxemburg.

McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG is assisting the Simonar Family. www.mcmahonfh.com

Please enter the church via the Southeast (Handicap) entrance.

The staff and family will be wearing masks, if the public chooses to wear a mask please supply your own.

Plan on social distancing while waiting in line. Thank you.








Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 15 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Calling hours
04:30 - 07:00 PM
St. Mary Church
JUN
17
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
St. Mary Church
JUN
18
Visitation
09:45 - 10:45 AM
St. Mary Church
JUN
18
Funeral
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Funeral services provided by
Mc Mahon Funeral Home - Luxemburg
530 Main Street
Luxemburg, WI 54217
(920) 845-2389
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

24 entries
May 17, 2020
Our Deepest Sympathy to the entire Simonar Family. Jerry was a Great Guy that will be sadly missed by our family and all the people whom he helped over the many years. John & Mary Otradovec family
John Otradovec
Friend
May 3, 2020
I will really miss Jerry! He always treated me like a friend, not just a customer. Since I'm a "transplant" in the community, that meant a lot to me. I am sincerely grateful for all the joyful and educational experiences I've had with him at Simonar Service over the years. My condolences to his family. May you all find some peace and comfort in knowing that his was a life well lived. I know I will try my best to learn from his example. He's left us all quite a legacy!
April 24, 2020
Our deepest sympathy...
Lawrence Legois
Friend
April 22, 2020
Like many, I have a difficult time imagining our community without Jerry.

We relocated to Luxemburg in 2007 after I retired from the U.S. Coast Guard. At my very first meeting of American Legion Post 262 after transferring my membership. Jerry was first in line to welcome me with his infectious smile and disarming demeanor.

He was the Post's Sargent-at-Arms at the time. He said, "Hey, do you have a Legion uniform? It has been a long time since we had a guy with a waist as small as your's. I think I have a uniform upstairs that will fit." He led me to the Post's storage area on the second floor of the Village Hall. Low and behold, there was indeed a full Legion uniform that had been turned in by a previous member that fit perfectly. From its details, button fly on the trousers, no epaulets on the jacket, etc, I could tell it was "old school." I have worn it with pride now for 13 years. With Jerry's passing, it is now my TREASURE. It will always remind me of him.

I never tired of sitting and talking with Jerry. He was a fount of wisdom and inspiration! I will forever count him as friend and shipmate.

Eight bells has sounded, your duty done. Rest easy, we have the watch.
Bob Desh
Friend
April 22, 2020
Going to miss him all the wisdom and cheer he gave to the customers will be missed a great man he was
Mel Gilson
Friend
April 21, 2020
Deepest sympathy to you Carol and kids. Won't be the same at Simonar's without him behind the counter. He left a big void here on earth but Heaven gained a great guy and story teller. God Bless you Jerry...RIP.
Chuck and Mary Nuhlicek
Friend
April 19, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. May the Simonar Family be comforted with the words of Christ Jesus:"Peace I leave with you, My peace I give unto you; not as the world gives give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid." John 14: 27 My husband (Rev. A.E. Batiansila, St. Paul, Momtpelier) visited often with Jerry Simonar...they both enjoyed their time together since they both were Korean Veterans...there was always something to share....and so much talk about the Belguim heritage...so many interesting stories. Now they both enjoy the eternal Glory in heaven! Thanks be to God! <><
Christa Batiansila
Acquaintance
April 17, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Jerry's passing. We were so looking forward to traveling with him to Korea on the Old Glory Honor Flight. RIP Jerry♥
Diane MacDonald
April 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss. David always talked about all the things that he and the Simonars use to do. I loss Dave in January, they are both in heaven going over boats.
Linda Carlson
April 17, 2020
Dear Carol and family of Jerry, You are in our thoughts and prayers as you experience this difficult time. Jerry was always friendly, giving and thoughtful! He was a true leader of the community also! He will be missed by all. May God give you strength knowing what a fulfilling life he had! God bless you.
Love,
Sue and Dick Stodola
Sue and Richard Stodola
Friend
April 16, 2020
Our sincere sympathies!
Fran & Kathy Dufek
Acquaintance
April 16, 2020
Deepest sympathies from my family to yours. I will miss seeing him when coming through the doors at the shop, always had wisdom/stories to share.
Cory Harris
April 16, 2020
TO THE FAMILY OF JERRY:

YOU HAVE THE DEEPEST FEELINGS OF OUR HEARTS ON THE LOSS OF YOUR LOVED ONE.

GOD'S PEACE.
FRANK/CAROL WISNICKY
April 16, 2020
Hmmm, Jerry Simonar.... Where to begin with nothing other than to say he was a man of character, wit, wisdom, and quite the tease. You couldn't pull anything over him. He was on top of things at all times. Jerry was ever so happy to share the news of his wishes to return to Korea. That was his glory! Carol, Kay, Jon, Lee, Gary, Dale, Amy and families....May you find comfort and peace to carry on your fathers legacy and traditions. Take care!
Chris & Kim Nimmer
Neighbor
April 15, 2020
Sympathies and condolences from the Clarence Hruska Family to the Simonar Family.
Many fond memories of Jerry with the American Legion in Luxemburg.
Thomas Hruska
April 15, 2020
With sympathy,
Mark and Peg OHern
April 15, 2020
Jerry gave me my first real job. Working for me there is the right way, the wrong way and Jerry's way. His quoted saying. Loads of great memories. He will be missed. G/D
April 15, 2020
Gerry was a great guy and a good friend he will be
Missed buy a lot of people
My condolences go out to his family
Rollie Granius
April 15, 2020
Prayers and condolences to Jerry Simonar's familly. I had the chance to chat with him about his upcoming trip to Korea where he served in the Army. He was really excited about it. He explained where they were all going to see and where they were going.
Such a great man loved by all.
May God be with him. RIP.
April 15, 2020
No matter how long I was away from my hometown of Luxemburg, when I returned for visits I always stopped by the station to catch up on the news and get my car checked over. Jerry always knew me and greeted me with a big smile. He was a genuine person,dedicated to his family and community. He was a great example to all of us of what one person can do to improve the world they live in. His legacy lives on.
Sue Vine
Friend
April 15, 2020
You have our sympathy . Jerry will be missed.
Dennis Arendt
April 15, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family of Jerry. He was an amazing man and will be missed greatly. It was a pleasure and an honor to have known him. I will always remember his words of wisdom he would share with me when I was working the morning shift at the gas station.
Lynette Van Dyke
April 14, 2020
My prayers for the family. Jerry is greatly loved. He always had a way of making everyone feel special when we come to the shop. He will be greatly missed! Love and hugs to you all

Linda Kinjerski
April 14, 2020
Jerry was a great guy who always had interesting stories to tell, my condolences go out to the entire family, I'm very sorry for your loss.
Mike Theys
Friend
