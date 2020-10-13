1/1
Gerald (Jerry) Sloma
Gerald (Jerry) Sloma

Brillion - Gerald (Jerry) Victor Sloma, age 79, a Brillion resident, died peacefully Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton. He was born on April 17, 1941 in Green Bay, son of the late Victor and Ada (Hahn) Sloma. Jerry attended Brillion High School. On May 7, 1960 he married the former Sarah Cavanaugh. Jerry loved the annual deer hunting season and the summer months on Lake Michigan. He was a Packer Ice Bowl Super Bowl Survivor. Jerry was a member of Whitetails, N.R.A., fishing clubs and hunting clubs. He enjoyed his weekly sign ins and many Packer pools. Jerry also enjoyed his co-workers at Brillion Iron Works where he worked for 45 years. After retiring, he and Sarah enjoyed wintering in Texas. Survivors include his wife of 60 years: Sarah of Brillion; a son: Robin and special friend Jean Klug, Brillion; a daughter: Sandra Sengbush, Appleton; a granddaughter: Sierra, Menasha; great grand kids; a son-in-law: Rick Lorenz, Chilton; a sister: Patricia Schuh, Brillion; twin brothers: John (Carol) Sloma, Reedsville, Jim (Shelby) Sloma, Plymouth; in-laws: Francis (Evie) Cavanaugh, Larry (Sandy) Cavanaugh, Julia (Bob) Stedl, Barb (Gary) Borchardt and Jeff and Mike Cavanaugh. He was preceded in death by his parents: Victor and Ada Sloma; two sons: Mark and Bruce; a daughter: Kimberly Lorenz; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Tom and Julia Cavanaugh; brothers-in-law: Tony Schuh, Ken (Annie) Menting; and a sister-in-law: Jeannie Cavanaugh. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Brillion. Officiating at the Memorial Service will be the Rev. Tom Pomeroy and Deacon Greg Van Thiel. The family will greet relatives and friends at Holy Family Catholic Church, Brillion, from 12:00 p.m. noon on Friday, October 23, 2020 until 3:45 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.pielhopwieting.com






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2020.
