Gerald Stoltenow
Mountain - Gerald Karl "Jerry" Stoltenow age 75 of Mountian passed away with his family by his side on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. Jerry was born in Milwaukee on May 6, 1943 to the late Karl and Irma (Lemke) Stoltenow and he was raised in Cecil, WI. He graduated from Bonduel High School with the Class of 1961 where he was an All Star baseball pitcher. On April 4, 1964 Jerry married the love of his life, "Barbie" in Winchester, WI. They resided in Two Rivers where they raised their 2 children. He was a hard-working man who worked at Hamilton Industries for over 40 years and was also a successful Real Estate Agent. Jerry enjoyed the Two Rivers community where he played softball and threw horseshoes. In 1978 he built his dream home, the cabin, in Mountain with the help of his family where he spent some of the best days of his life. Upon retiring, they moved permanently to the cabin. Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, walking in the woods and jeep riding. Jerry especially loved spending time with friends and family, always making them his top priority. Jerry is a member of Tabor Lutheran Church in Mountain.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara; 2 children, Steven (Jane) Stoltenow of Howard and Sandra (Kevin) VanCampenhout of Two Rivers; 4 grandchildren, Jennifer (Marc) Effinger, Mathew Stoltenow, Natasha, Lexi and Samantha VanCampenhout; 2 great-grandchildren, Layla and Lucas Effinger; 3 siblings, Dennis (Karen) Stoltenow, Ronald (Diane) Stoltenow and Judy (Allen) Boelter; brothers and sisters-in-law, David (Kay) Howman, Paul (Marilyn) Howman and Georgia Zehner. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jerry was greeted in Heaven by his parents; mother-in law and father-in-law, Daniel and Vivian Howman; brother-in-law, Dannie Howman.
Visitation will be held at Tabor Lutheran Church in Mountain on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 9 AM until the funeral service at 11 AM with Pastor Paul Scheunemann officiating. Jerry will be interred in Mountain Cemetery. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com
A special thank you to Heartland Hospice and especially Robin for the excellent care they offered to Jerry during his time of need.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019