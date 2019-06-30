Gerald "Jerry" Jacob Vanderkam, age 85, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. He was born on July 27, 1933 in Wausau, WI to the late Peter and Levina (Verpoorten) Vanderkam.



Jerry was a hard worker and liked to keep busy. He retired after working 33 years as a department manager with Sears Department Store. During his retirement, he also worked as a bookkeeper for two local bowling alleys and did taxes with H&R Block. Jerry had a great love for the game of baseball. He was an avid Packer Fan and a long-time season ticket holder. He was very proud to be named a top finalist to be inducted into the Packer Fan Hall of Fame in 2010. Jerry frequented the Moose Lodge and Scoreboard, where he made many friends over the years. Other favorite past-times included bowling, card games, reading and decorating Christmas trees with family and friends. Jerry also loved to travel, especially his annual trips to Florida.



He is survived by his two daughters, Jane (Ron) Cherney and Cheryl Vanderkam; two sons, Wayne Vanderkam and Pete (Linda) Vanderkam; grandchildren, Angie (Jim) Raisleger, Brian Cherney, Paul Meyer and fiancé Emily Gibbs, Stacie (Jesse) Lawrenz and Justin Meyer; great-grandchildren, Reese Raisleger, Mackenzi Meyer, Clair Lawrenz, Vincent Lawrenz and Jackson Meyer; and niece Ramona. In addition to his parents, Jerry is preceded in death by his brother Arden Vanderkam and sister-in-law Ruth Vanderkam.



Visitation will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church, 1301 S. Ridge Road, on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 9:00 am until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 am, with Pastor Jeff Fricke officiating. Entombment will take place at Fort Howard Memorial Park Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Jerry's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.



A special thank you to Unity Hospice and Woodside Lutheran Home for their compassionate care. Thank you also to all of Jerry's friends, including those at Moose Lodge and Scoreboard. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2019