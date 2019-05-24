|
Gerald (Jerry) Van Rens
Marinette - Gerald (Jerry) Van Rens, age 91, of Marinette, formerly of Green Bay, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019 with his family by his side. Jerry was born in Green Bay on February 10, 1928 to the late Frank and Mabel (DeKelver) Van Rens.
Jerry was baptized at St. Phillips Church in Green Bay. In 1945 he joined the Navy and was honorably discharged in 1947. Jerry married Elaine Van Gheem on January, 6, 1951 at St. Boniface Church in DePere. He started and ended his career at Georgia Pacific as a supervisor in the power plant where he retired at age 62. He also was a volunteer firefighter in the 1960's for Preble.
After retirement Jerry and Elaine lived on Anderson Lake for 16 wonderful years. He retired his fishing pole in 2017 and moved to Marinette. Jerry's hobbies were vast: fishing his second love, Elaine being his first. Golfing, duck hunting, trap shooting, buildings dune buggies, restoring VW beetles, woodworking. He made doll beds for every little girl he met that had an American Girl Doll. While a teenager he was also quite the roller skater showing off his talents at Riverside Ballroom and St. Mary's Gym.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 68 years, Elaine of Marinette; 4 children, Mike (Aggie) of Marinette, Tom (Debbie) of Green Bay, Jim (Patti) of Missouri, Jerilyn (Jim) Whitney of Montana;
5 grandchildren, Mickey (Neil) Weddel, Peshtigo, Jodi (Joe) Evancheck, Porterfield, Robert (Jessica) Whitney, Montana, Lisa (Ryan) Gardner, Milwaukee, Jenny (Tony) Hollar, Mountain; his Aunt Almira Bowers, his sister-in-law Lauraine VanGheem; and 17 great grandchildren. Jerry is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his 3 brothers, Doc, Mel and Skip; and a brother-in-law, Merlin Van Gheem.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Holy Family Parish - Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 2715 Taylor Street, Marinette, from 9 until 11 am. Funeral services will be held at 11 am in the church with the Rev. Celestine Byekwaso officiating. Jerry will be interred in Nicolet Memorial Park Mausoleum. Hansen-Onion-Martell Funeral Home in Marinette is assisting the family with arrangements.
A special thank you to: Outpatient Services, Chemo Center and ICU at Bay Area Medical Center.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 24, 2019