|
|
Gerald W. Buchberger
Twsp. of Lawrence - Gerald W. Buchberger, 87, Town of Lawrence passed away early Friday morning, April 24, 2020. He was born in Kaukauna on September 24, 1932 to the late Henry and Geneieve (DeBoth) Buchberger.
Gerald married the former Rita Martzahl, and together they raised their family and farmed on Freedom Rd.
Gerald is survived by his children; David (Lorrie) Buchberger, Susan (Joseph) Newhouse, Mark Buchberger, Michael Buchberger, Karen Buchberger, Leo (Chrissy) Buchberger, Paul (Judy) Buchberger, Sara (Tom) Tims, Jill (Kevin) Van Handel. 21 grandchildren, and 24 great grandchildren.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Rita, and grandchildren, Warren, and Leo.
A private visitation will be held at Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere, with burial to follow on Monday, April 27, 2020 in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kaukauna.
Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020