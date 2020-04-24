Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Buchberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald W. Buchberger


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald W. Buchberger Obituary
Gerald W. Buchberger

Twsp. of Lawrence - Gerald W. Buchberger, 87, Town of Lawrence passed away early Friday morning, April 24, 2020. He was born in Kaukauna on September 24, 1932 to the late Henry and Geneieve (DeBoth) Buchberger.

Gerald married the former Rita Martzahl, and together they raised their family and farmed on Freedom Rd.

Gerald is survived by his children; David (Lorrie) Buchberger, Susan (Joseph) Newhouse, Mark Buchberger, Michael Buchberger, Karen Buchberger, Leo (Chrissy) Buchberger, Paul (Judy) Buchberger, Sara (Tom) Tims, Jill (Kevin) Van Handel. 21 grandchildren, and 24 great grandchildren.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Rita, and grandchildren, Warren, and Leo.

A private visitation will be held at Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere, with burial to follow on Monday, April 27, 2020 in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kaukauna.

Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -