Gerald "Jerry" Weigman
Green Bay - Gerald "Jerry" Weigman, age 88, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. Gerald was born January 30, 1931 the son of Carl and Rose (O'Donnell) Weigman. Private services were held. Jerry was laid to rest next to his wife Dolores in Allouez Catholic Mausoleum. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Full obituary will appear when arrangements are finalized. Cotter Funeral Home and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019