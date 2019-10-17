Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Weigman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald "Jerry" Weigman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald "Jerry" Weigman Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" Weigman

Green Bay - Gerald "Jerry" Weigman, age 88, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. Gerald was born January 30, 1931 the youngest boy of 15 children born to Carl and Rose (O'Donnell) Weigman. He married the love of his life, Dolores Spitz, on January 12, 1957 and together they had four children. He was an avid football and baseball enthusiast and a Packer season ticket holder. Jerry served in the U.S. Army as a medic and was a salesman for a food broker for over 25 years. He had a great voice and performed with a local barbershop group.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 1, with visitation from 4-6pm and a service at 6:00pm at the De Pere Community Center, 600 Grant Street, De Pere. Full military honors will conclude the service. Jerry was laid to rest next to his wife Dolores at the Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolences at www.cotterfuneralhome.com

He will be missed by his daughter, Diane.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.