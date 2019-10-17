|
Gerald "Jerry" Weigman
Green Bay - Gerald "Jerry" Weigman, age 88, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. Gerald was born January 30, 1931 the youngest boy of 15 children born to Carl and Rose (O'Donnell) Weigman. He married the love of his life, Dolores Spitz, on January 12, 1957 and together they had four children. He was an avid football and baseball enthusiast and a Packer season ticket holder. Jerry served in the U.S. Army as a medic and was a salesman for a food broker for over 25 years. He had a great voice and performed with a local barbershop group.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 1, with visitation from 4-6pm and a service at 6:00pm at the De Pere Community Center, 600 Grant Street, De Pere. Full military honors will conclude the service. Jerry was laid to rest next to his wife Dolores at the Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolences at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
He will be missed by his daughter, Diane.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019