Geraldine B. Christoph
Green Bay - Geraldine "Gerry" B. Christoph, 87, Green Bay, was born into eternal life on Sunday, June 16, 2019. She was born on July 6, 1931 in Waupaca to the late Gerald and Florence (Bradway) Barrington. Gerry was a graduate of Waupaca High School and UW-Madison with a degree in Physical Education. On August 1, 1953 she married James Christoph at Waupaca Methodist Church in Waupaca. He preceded her in death on March 19, 2014. Gerry served on many church committees at both the local and state levels of the United Methodist Women's Fellowship. She was on the board of the Christian Women's Club and the YWCA. Gerry was a lay speaker for the church and travelled to share her love of Christ with others. She was also an active member of the P.E.O. Chapter BS. Gerry loved sports, especially playing tennis, golf and bowling. She was an ardent Badgers and Packers fan. Gerry and Jim had a passion for supporting local charities. Gerry was a devoted supporter of her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Christoph-Villwock; son, Richard Christoph; grandchildren, Matthew Villwock and David Villwock & Cady Cavin and their children, Maylene and Alek Villwock; and many relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 501 Howe St., from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Funeral service 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church with Deacon Dave Wilkinson officiating. Burial will take place at Lakeside Memorial Cemetery in Waupaca. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be directed to Bellin College Scholarships and Rawhide Boys Ranch.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Sunrise Village for their care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2019