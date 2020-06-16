Geraldine "Gerri" Billings StewartAllouez - Geraldine "Gerri" Billings Stewart, 102, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at home with her daughter Barbara and son-in-law Paul Biebel by her side.Gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 130 St. Matthew Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Bob Kabat officiating. DUE TO THE COVID-19 CONCERNS, THE FAMILY OF GERRI RESPECTFULLY ASKS ALL ATTENDING THE VISITATION PLEASE BRING AND WEAR A MASK BEFORE ENTERING THE BUILDING AND MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING AT ALL TIMES.A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition.