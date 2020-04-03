|
Geraldine Brandt
Algoma - Geraldine Brandt, 82, Algoma, passed away unexpectedly at her home on April 2, 2020. She was born September 18, 1937 in Rosiere to Bernard and Bernice (Schultz) LeGreve.
Geraldine was a graduate of the Casco High School. Later in life she worked as a bookkeeper for the Kewaunee County Government.
Geraldine loved the precious time she spent with her two sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was very active and a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Algoma. She served the church in many capacities including an adult server for most of the funeral Masses and a member of the Rosary Society. She had a very strong Christian Catholic Faith and would attend many of the services at the Lady of Good Help in Champion.
She is survived by her two sons Jeff (Susan) Brandt and Damon (Joanne Vanness) Brandt; two granddaughters Kristie (finac'e Jessie Schenk) and Stephanie (Samuel) Meyer; six great grandchildren Clayton and Leah Schenk, Aiden Fellner, Paige Steinberg, Sadie and Deliliah Meyer; one sister Janice (Lloyd) (Dick) Jorgensen and one brother Bernie (Marge) LeGreve; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, one son Scott Brandt, one daughter Tina Brandt, one brother Gerald LeGreve and sister-in-law Ingrid LeGreve.
There will be a private family service on Tuesday, April 7th at the SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma with Father Alvan Amadi officiating. Burial to follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 11, 2020