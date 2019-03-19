|
|
Geraldine C. Geri Domrath
Bonita Springs, FL - Geraldine C. "Geri" Domrath, 78, of Bonita Springs, FL passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice. Formerly of Green Bay, WI she had been a winter resident of Bonita Springs for many years prior moving permanently in 2011. Geri was born April 22, 1940 in Milwaukee, WI, a daughter of the late Gerhard and Catherine (Tice) Guttman.
Geri graduated from Kewaskum High School, Class of 1958 and St. Agnes School of Nursing, Class of 1961. She was a member of the P.E.O., the Green Bay Service League and the Ecumenical Partnership for Housing. In Estero, she was a member of Our Lady of Light Catholic Community and volunteered for the Cafe of Life in Bonita Springs.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Richard P. Domrath; her beloved children, Angela M. (Robert) Johnson of Hudson, IA and Mark G. Domrath of Green Bay, WI; her sister, Catherine (Fred) Lord of Laughlin, NV; and two cherished grandchildren, Ryan and Miranda.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Richard E. Domrath.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Light Catholic Community, 19680 Cypress View Drive, Ft. Myers. Visitation for family and friends will take place at the church from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the Mass. Burial in the church memorial garden will follow immediately after the Mass.
Geri's family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff of Hope Hospice for their kindness and diligence in addressing Geri's discomfort during her prolonged illness.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Harry Chapin Food Bank, www.harrychapinfoodbank.org or to the Salvation Army, www.salvationarmy.org.
Online condolences may be offered at www.shikanyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019