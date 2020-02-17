Services
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Cross Parish Family
3009 Bay Settlement Road
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Parish Family
3009 Bay Settlement Road
Geraldine Francis (Grall) Deprey

Geraldine Francis (Grall) Deprey Obituary
Geraldine Francis (Grall) Deprey

Green Bay - Geraldine Francis (Grall) Deprey, 89, has gone to rest in the Peace of Jesus Christ, on Sunday, February 16, 2020.

Gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Holy Cross Parish Family, 3009 Bay Settlement Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will held at 11:00 A.M. with Abbot Gary Neville O.Praem officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.

A complete obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
