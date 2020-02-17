|
|
Geraldine Francis (Grall) Deprey
Green Bay - Geraldine Francis (Grall) Deprey, 89, has gone to rest in the Peace of Jesus Christ, on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
Gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Holy Cross Parish Family, 3009 Bay Settlement Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will held at 11:00 A.M. with Abbot Gary Neville O.Praem officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
A complete obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020