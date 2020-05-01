|
Geraldine "Gerry" (Marik) Stodola
Coleman -
Geraldine "Gerry" (Marik) Stodola was born on Halloween, October 31, 1925 and died April 30, 2020 at her home with her family's love and support as well as the guidance and support of Heartland Hospice. Mom had recently moved home with her youngest, Chris and her friend Brian in rural Crivitz, Wisconsin. Gerry was born and raised on her parents' now Century Farm in Lena, Wisconsin. Her homestead is actually the 'home' of the Lena, Wisconsin museum today. Gerry was one of two children born to Joseph and Helen (DeGrave) Marik. After graduating from Oconto Falls High School at age sixteen, Gerry worked in Green Bay, Wisconsin at Standard Oil and then Snyder Drug Store. She would ride the train north to see dad every weekend. Gerry married Bernard Stodola on June 9, 1945 at St. Charles Catholic Church in Lena, Wisconsin. Together they raised a family of nine children on their farm in Klondike, Wisconsin. Both mom and dad were very hard workers and involved in St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church as well as social, and local government organizations. Friends and family were very important to our parents. We recall quilting bees, barn-raising bees, Klondike church picnics, baseball games, family picnics while bailing hay at 'The Forty,' Turkey Shoots, making black & white sausage, fun and polkas at Vance Ste. Marie's, flying kites on Easter Sundays, the many family celebrations at Shaffer's Park for wonderful chicken dinners, helping neighbors with harvesting, reaching out with sympathy, baked goods, and help for neighbors and friends experiencing illness, tragedy or death. Even with such a big family, there was always an extra place at our breakfast, lunch or dinner table.
Gerry was a ROSARY warrior. It's surprising those beads aren't worn out! As a family we prayed the rosary on our knees daily before the evening milking-farm chores. As kids, it wasn't our favorite activity in fact, the girls would fight over who could do the dishes while the rest knelt through the prayers but oh how time gives us gratitude and wisdom for how our parents raised us! When hearing of other's trying upbringings we often thought, "If only they had a Mom like mine." We are blessed.
Thank you mom for YOU, your faith, prayers, Catholic upbringing, food - great Bohemian Food, warm and clean home, clean clothes, generosity, unselfishness, wit, positive attitude, love for dad and the farm and being our mom for seventy-three years! Thank you in a special way for your and dad's wonderful and memorable 50th Wedding Anniversary and your outstanding birthdays each and every year, especially your 90th through 94th!
Geraldine is survived by her late firstborn son James Stodola's family, widow Susan Stodola, Shane Grossenbacher, Matthew Stodola (Japheth), Jamie Stodola, Heather (Chad) Gauthier, son Kenneth (Monica) Stodola, Troy (Sheila) Stodola (Alexander, Hunter, Kersten), Danielle (Phillip) Risner (Mason, Karson, Landon), Jessica (Darren) Olson, (Danica), son David (Carla) Stodola, Amy (Randy) Sobeck (Thomas, Benjamin), Angeline (Michael) Choudoir (Josephine, Margaret, Warren), daughter Patricia Bader Stodola, Chad (Tammy) Bader (Derick, Brett), Jacob (Rebecca) Bader (Miranda, Wyatt), Dr. Jill Bader Soleau (Dr. Scott Soleau) (Sylvee), Benjamin (Faye) Bader (Haven, Zyeth), son Paul (Christine) Stodola, Mandy (Marty) Martin (Isaac, Elizabeth, Alexander), Vincent (Amy) Stodola, (Broderick, Jack, Kennedy) Vanessa (Martin) Schimmele (Livia), late daughter Joyce (Michael) Spurlock's children, (Christopher Spurlock, Michelle (Patrick) Huch (Cole, Jackson, Shelby Joyce), son William (fiancé Debra Ostrowski) Stodola, (Laker), daughter Sharon (Howard) Stodola Eslien, Tyler (Nicky) Lane (Henry Red), Melissa (Jeremy) Lade, Alexander (Nikki) Lane, Ryan Lane, Tanya (Nicholas) Verheyen (Skylar, Fletcher), Mei Ling Eslien (Jacob), Tiffany (Tammy) Eslien (Jacklyn, Mattice), daughter Chris Baker (friend Brian), (Brittany (Nicholas) Finnell, Andrea (Anthony) Hebel).
Geraldine was preceded in death by her father who passed on his 50th birthday in 1946, her mother passed in 1958, her brother, Joseph X. Marik, Jr. in 1981, grandson Anthony Stodola died in 1997, grandson Kurt Eslien in 1999, husband Bernard in 2000, twin great grandson Keegan Bernard 2000, son James passed in 2002, daughter Joyce Spurlock in 2010 after her traumatic brain injury in 1996, great grandson, Tyler Gibson in 2017 and so many, many beloved friends and relatives! We can only imagine their reunion in Heaven!
The family is planning a Mass of Resurrection followed by a Celebration of Gerry's life this summer after the world opens up again! Special thanks to all who provided care for mom at Bellevue Retirement Community, New Care, and especially at her current home with Chris and Brian along with all the Heartland Hospice staff. Please visit RhodesCharapata.com to express online condolences.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to 40 Days for Life: 4112 East 29th Street, Bryan, TX 77802, (888) 543-3316 (40-day campaign that aims to end abortion locally through prayer and fasting, community outreach, and a peaceful all-day vigil in front of abortion business) or Heartland Hospice: 1145 West Main Avenue, Suite 205, De Pere, WI 54115 (920) 336-6455 who provided specialized care focused on supporting mom during her last months of life.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 1 to May 3, 2020