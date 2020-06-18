Geraldine Wessley
Geraldine Wessley

Green Bay - Geraldine Wessley, 92, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Jeri as she preferred, was born on May 19, 1928 in Oconto, WI to Leo and Helen Burbey. Jeri married Willard (Red) Wessley in 1948 in Spruce, WI. They raised 4 children, two daughters and two sons in Green Bay. She was preceded in death by her husband Willard, her parents and 8 siblings. She is survived by her four children, Brad (Kathy) Wessley Neenah, WI. Carla (Bill) Haney Brookfield, WI. Beth Sheldahl Broomfield, CO. Kent (Julie) Wessley, Murfreesboro, TN. In addition, Jeri had 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren with three additional great grandchildren on the way.

Jeri lived independently from the time of her husband's death in 1994 until she was 90. Jeri was fiercely independent, her motto was, "I paddle my own canoe", and she certainly did. Her biggest source of pride was her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had a tremendous sense of humor which was with her until her final days.

Jeri attended St. Jude Catholic Church in Green Bay for many years. Mom asked recently how the lord would know who she is when she arrives, she now has the answer. She will be sadly missed by all.

Thank you to all the folks at Oakridge Gardens in Menasha who cared for her in her final months and to the care givers at Ascension Hospice that provided additional care over the past month or so.

Private entombment will be at Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to leave the family an online condolence.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

