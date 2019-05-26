|
Geralyn (Geri) Van Lanen
Green Bay - Geralyn (Geri) Van Lanen, 62, Green Bay, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She was born October 31, 1956, in Green Bay, daughter to the late Donald and Genevieve (Vandenack) Van Lanen.
Geri worked at Larsen's Canning for many years.
Geri enjoyed gardening, horses, farming, cross-country skiing, and loved to volunteer at GranCare working with Donna. She also enjoyed going to the Salvation Army where she met many nice people. She was a member of Holy Cross Church, Bay Settlement.
Survivors include her sisters: Kathy (Dan) Becker, Green Bay, Linda Van Lanen, New Franken, Diane Mabie, Green Bay, and Julie Van Lanen, New Franken; nieces and nephews: Kevin, Kurt (Amy), Laura (Billy), Amanda (Justin), Adam (fiance-Amy), Brianna and Courtney; aunt and uncle, Mary Herman and Jack (Lois) Burckel; many other family members and friends; and her special feline buddy, Lacey.
In addition to her parents, Geri was preceded in death by an infant brother, brother-in-law, Dan; and many aunts and uncles.
Family and friends may visit Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St., Green Bay, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 6:45 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday at Holy Cross Church, 3009 Bay Settlement Road, from 10 a.m. until the hour of Mass at 11 a.m., with Abbott Gary Neville O.Praem and Fr. Tim Shillcox O.Praem concelebrating. Entombment will be in Allouez Catholic Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.malcorefuneralhome.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you Melissa and Tina
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 26 to May 28, 2019